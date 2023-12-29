ADVERTISEMENT

Intermediate hosteller found dead in Peerzadiguda

December 29, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl, an Intermediate student, was found dead in the bathroom of her college’s hostel accommodation, in Medipally police limits, here on Thursday.

The victim hailed from Weepanagandla mandal of Wanaparthy district.

According to Medipally police, she was a first-year hosteller in Sri Chaitanya Girls’ Residential Junior College, Peerzadiguda.

As per reports at 1.20 p.m., the college staff broke open the bathroom door and tried reviving her. She was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

It was her roommate who tried going to the bathroom, who alerted others, suspecting danger.

Police said her notebook had a mention about her extreme action where she also conveyed apologies to her father. Preliminarily, police suspect that the girl was reeling under depression and was also homesick.

Medipally police registered a crime and opened a probe.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 81420 20033)

CONNECT WITH US