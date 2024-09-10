Intermediate First admissions extended up to September 15 

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Tuesday informed that the last date for admissions into Intermediate First Year is extended up to September 15.

The decision to extend the date was in view of the heavy rains recently.

The extension applies to all government, private aided and un-aided, co-operative, residential, incentive and composite degree colleges offering two-year Intermediate course.

The BIE also advised parents and students to check acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in for list of affiliated colleges before taking admission.

