GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intermediate First admissions extended up to September 15 

Published - September 10, 2024 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Tuesday informed that the last date for admissions into Intermediate First Year is extended up to September 15.

The decision to extend the date was in view of the heavy rains recently.

The extension applies to all government, private aided and un-aided, co-operative, residential, incentive and composite degree colleges offering two-year Intermediate course.

The BIE also advised parents and students to check acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in for list of affiliated colleges before taking admission.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / timelines / admission/enrollment / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.