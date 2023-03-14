Intermediate exams from today; no student to be allowed after 9 a.m.

March 14, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As many as 9,47,699 students, including 4,82,677 first-year students and 4,65,022 second year students, will appear for the Intermediate examinations starting from Wednesday and ending on April 4.

The exams will be held in 1,473 centres, including 614 Government junior colleges, four govt sector junior colleges and 850 private colleges. They will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The second language paper-I of the first year will be held on March 15 and the second year exams will begin with second language paper II on March 16.

One-minute late rule

The BIE officials warned that students have to reach the Centre much before the scheduled time of 9 a.m. as no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 9 a.m. at any cost. Students can locate their exam centres easily by downloading an App specially designed for the centre location.

To provide succour from the expected heat, officials are putting up tents and keeping water pitchers in all classrooms apart from deploying ASHA workers and staff from the Medical and Health department along with medical kits. These kits consist of ORS packets along with first- aid tools.