Intermediate exams from May 1

Practical exams from April 7

Intermediate examinations 2021 will begin on May 1 and end on May 19.

The exams will begin with first-year second language paper on May 1 followed by the second-year second language paper on May 2, according to the schedule released by Education Minister, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Thursday.

The examinations would be held from 9 a.m to 12 noon for both the years. According to the schedule, the first-year papers will be held from May 1 to 19 and the second-year exams from May 2 to 20. However, all the major exams of both the years will be completed on May 13.

The Minister said practical exams will be held from April 7 to 20. Two other subjects whose marks will not be considered in the final scores but must be taken by the students will be held in April. The Ethics and Human Values examination is scheduled for April 1 and the Environmental Education paper will be held on April 3.