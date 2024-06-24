ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 results released

Updated - June 24, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 04:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Results of Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 results declared  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The results of the students who appeared for First year and Second year Intermediate Public Advance Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May/June 2024 for General and Vocational courses, were released by Telangana Education Department officials on Monday.

While 1,62,520 of the 2,54,498 students who appeared under the General category passed the First year examinations, 10,070 of the 18,913 Vocational courses students made it through.

In the case of the Second year students, 60,615 of the 1,38,477 under the General category and 7,737 of the 15,136 under the Vocational courses category passed the exam.

Website to check the results

The results can be checked at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in. In case of complaints, students can dial 040-24655027.

Telangana Inter Exam 2024 results out; girls outshine boys again
