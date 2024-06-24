GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 results released

Updated - June 24, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 04:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Results of Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 results declared 

Results of Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 results declared  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The results of the students who appeared for First year and Second year Intermediate Public Advance Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May/June 2024 for General and Vocational courses, were released by Telangana Education Department officials on Monday.

While 1,62,520 of the 2,54,498 students who appeared under the General category passed the First year examinations, 10,070 of the 18,913 Vocational courses students made it through.

Out of the 2,54,498 First Year Intermediate students who appeared under the General category,  1,62,520 passed the exam.

Out of the 2,54,498 First Year Intermediate students who appeared under the General category,  1,62,520 passed the exam. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In the case of the Second year students, 60,615 of the 1,38,477 under the General category and 7,737 of the 15,136 under the Vocational courses category passed the exam.

Out of the 1,38,477 Second Year Intermediate students who appeared under the General category, 60,615 passed the exam.

Out of the 1,38,477 Second Year Intermediate students who appeared under the General category, 60,615 passed the exam. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Website to check the results

The results can be checked at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in. In case of complaints, students can dial 040-24655027.

Telangana Inter Exam 2024 results out; girls outshine boys again

Related Topics

Telangana / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.