Interest-free loans to SHGs, industrial parks for women soon: Deputy CM

He said that the government has plans to extend at least ₹1 lakh crore interest-free loans to women SHGs over the next five years

March 10, 2024 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

The State Government has decided to revive the interest-free loan scheme to women self help groups (SHGs) with its re-launch on March 12, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that the government has plans to extend at least ₹1 lakh crore interest-free loans to women SHGs over the next five years. He alleged that the previous BRS Government had kept it in cold storage and denied the facility, thereby impacting their economic self-reliance and progress.

He added that women would be helped to become entrepreneurs and industrialists with the establishment of micro and small industrial parks.

