Interactive session on importance of jowar

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 11, 2022 20:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Known as “great millet”, jowar is a staple food crop in Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar districts. It provides nutritious food and has high fibre content, minerals and slow digestibility, with low glycemic index that helps in reducing blood glucose levels for diabetic patients. Jowar also serves as cattle fodder, said K. Shekar, senior scientist, Agronomy.

He interacted with farmers of Tandur in Vikarabad district recently and explained to them the advantages of sowing jowar in the rabi season.

PJTSAU under IIMR AICRP Network project organised an awareness programme and interactive session with jowar farmers at Belkatoor and Chittiganapur cluster villages of the mandal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shekar also spoke of improved practices and varieties available to farmers for cultivating rabi jowar. With minimum cost, farmers can grow jowar under rice fallows, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app