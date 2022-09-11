Interactive session on importance of jowar

Known as “great millet”, jowar is a staple food crop in Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar districts. It provides nutritious food and has high fibre content, minerals and slow digestibility, with low glycemic index that helps in reducing blood glucose levels for diabetic patients. Jowar also serves as cattle fodder, said K. Shekar, senior scientist, Agronomy.

He interacted with farmers of Tandur in Vikarabad district recently and explained to them the advantages of sowing jowar in the rabi season.

PJTSAU under IIMR AICRP Network project organised an awareness programme and interactive session with jowar farmers at Belkatoor and Chittiganapur cluster villages of the mandal.

Mr. Shekar also spoke of improved practices and varieties available to farmers for cultivating rabi jowar. With minimum cost, farmers can grow jowar under rice fallows, he added.