HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inter supplementary results released

With this, the cumulative pass percentage in the second-year general stream now stands at 78% with a total of 3,25,253 students clearing the exams this year

July 08, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Students coming out after taking Intermediate advanced supplementary exam at an exam centre in Vijayawada.

Students coming out after taking Intermediate advanced supplementary exam at an exam centre in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary examinations were released on July 7 with 46% out of 1,29,494 second-year candidates clearing the general exams.

With this, the cumulative pass percentage in the second-year general stream now stands at 78% with a total of 3,25,253 students clearing the exams this year. Girls recorded 51% pass while boys secured 43%. In the first year, 2,52,055 students appeared and 63% passed. Students can download the marksheet and on finding discrepancies, if any, can bring to the notice of the Board through principals concerned within 10 days of publication of results.

Related Topics

Telangana / test/examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.