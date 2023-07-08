Inter supplementary results released

July 08, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - Hyderabad

Results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary examinations were released on July 7 with 46% out of 1,29,494 second-year candidates clearing the general exams.

With this, the cumulative pass percentage in the second-year general stream now stands at 78% with a total of 3,25,253 students clearing the exams this year. Girls recorded 51% pass while boys secured 43%. In the first year, 2,52,055 students appeared and 63% passed. Students can download the marksheet and on finding discrepancies, if any, can bring to the notice of the Board through principals concerned within 10 days of publication of results.