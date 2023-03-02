Inter student suicide follow up

March 02, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narsingi police said that they are yet to make arrests in the alleged suicide of an Intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya College, who allegedly hanged himself in his classroom on Tuesday night.

Nagula Sathwik, 16, was allegedly facing harassment and humiliation from his lecturers over his poor grades, which allegedly drove him to take the extreme step.

The Narsingi police, who booked a case under section 305 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC against lecturers Acharya, Krishna Reddy, Jagan, along with hostel warden Naresh and others, including the management of the college, said that they were verifying the claims and allegations.

“It is an abetment case and we need to verify a few things before placing the individuals under arrest. We are probing the case closely,” said a police officer, adding that the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family.

Sathwick was pursuing his first year of MPC (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) at the college. It was alleged the lecturers at the college had been bullying and harassing him over his poor academic performance, often humiliating him in front of the class. This reportedly took a toll on Sathwik’s mental health. On Tuesday night, he was found hanging in their classroom at around 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the management of the college released a statement expressing sympathies to the family for the loss of their bright and promising child. “We want to reassure the family that our faculty and management team share in their grief and stand with them during this difficult time. We offer our unwavering support to the family and will do everything in our power to assist them in any way we can. As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced students to adapt to new learning environments, which has led to some experiencing learning gaps and difficulties keeping up with regular study habits. We recognize that these changes have caused some students to feel stressed and anxious as they prepare for exams. However, we want to assure everyone that our team is working diligently to provide the necessary support and motivation to these students so that they can perform to the best of their abilities. We understand that this is a challenging period for the family and we will ensure our support to the family in all possible ways,” said the release.