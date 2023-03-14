HamberMenu
Inter student ends life

March 14, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl pursuing her Intermediate allegedly died by suicide at her residence at Sai Nagar, Madhapur, reportedly due to the pressure of examination.

Madhapur Inspector N. Tirupathi said that Konda Divya was in the first year of her Inter and stayed with her family. Her father is an apartment watchman.

On Monday afternoon, while her family was out on some work, she allegedly hanged herself. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was found by the police but it was stated that she was not able to take the pressure of examination,” police said.

A case was registered under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and a probe was launched.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.)

