Inter student ends life after being chided by father
A 17-year-old Intermediate First student was found dead at his house in the wee hours, in the Nandigama police limits in Cyberabad commissionerate, on Tuesday.
Police suspect the boy allegedly took the extreme step after he was chided by his father over late-night use of smartphone. A probe was opened.
(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040- 66202000)
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.