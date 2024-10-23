ADVERTISEMENT

Inter student dies after falling from hostel building

Published - October 23, 2024 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An alleged attempt to sneak out from hostel turned fatal for an intermediate student of the Basara Saraswathi campus of Narayana Junior College in Madhapur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified K. Shivakumar, 17, a native of Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, was trying to leave through the window of his room on the fifth floor around 1 a.m. when he slipped and fell.

“Shivakumar along with his four friends planned to leave their hostel to spend some time outside. The deceased was the first one to leave from the window to reach the fourth of the adjacent building using the electricity pole right outside the window. But before that, he slipped and fell while his friends rushed downstairs to help him,” said Madhapur Inspector D. Krishna Mohan.

The boy was shifted to a nearby private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy in Osmania General Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case was booked, and efforts are underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to his attempt to escape from the hostel, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US