Inter student dies after falling from hostel building

An alleged attempt to sneak out from hostel turned fatal for an intermediate student of the Basara Saraswathi campus of Narayana Junior College in Madhapur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified K. Shivakumar, 17, a native of Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, was trying to leave through the window of his room on the fifth floor around 1 a.m. when he slipped and fell.

“Shivakumar along with his four friends planned to leave their hostel to spend some time outside. The deceased was the first one to leave from the window to reach the fourth of the adjacent building using the electricity pole right outside the window. But before that, he slipped and fell while his friends rushed downstairs to help him,” said Madhapur Inspector D. Krishna Mohan.

The boy was shifted to a nearby private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy in Osmania General Hospital.

A case was booked, and efforts are underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to his attempt to escape from the hostel, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.