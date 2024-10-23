GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inter student dies after falling from hostel building

Published - October 23, 2024 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An alleged attempt to sneak out from hostel turned fatal for an intermediate student of the Basara Saraswathi campus of Narayana Junior College in Madhapur on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified K. Shivakumar, 17, a native of Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, was trying to leave through the window of his room on the fifth floor around 1 a.m. when he slipped and fell.

“Shivakumar along with his four friends planned to leave their hostel to spend some time outside. The deceased was the first one to leave from the window to reach the fourth of the adjacent building using the electricity pole right outside the window. But before that, he slipped and fell while his friends rushed downstairs to help him,” said Madhapur Inspector D. Krishna Mohan.

The boy was shifted to a nearby private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy in Osmania General Hospital.

A case was booked, and efforts are underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to his attempt to escape from the hostel, the police said.

