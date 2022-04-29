Inter student booked for ‘attacking’ junior

Gachibowli police registered a case against an Intermediate second-year student of Telangana State Social Welfare Residential Hostel, Gowlidoddi, for allegedly attacking his junior with a sharp object in the wee hours of April 26.

The 16-year-old victim, first year BiPC student, suffered superficial cut injuries on the right side of his neck.

According to inspector G. Suresh, on the evening of April 25, while serving vermicelli as a snack, it fell on the victim’s hand. “A senior was serving the dish, and they picked up an argument. Meanwhile, Rakesh, 17, (name changed), a student of MPC second-year, attacked the victim, and later the staff got involved and dispersed them,” he said.

Around 1 a.m. on April 26, the victim with a bleeding injury woke up his friend and alleged that Rakesh attacked him and fled. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

“Their room are in separate buildings. The main gate was also locked and when the staff went to Rakesh’s room, he was asleep,” Mr. Suresh said.

However, based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered against Rakesh and a probe is on.