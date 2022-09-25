Inter-State transfer of employees between TS, AP heading for resolution? 

AP CS addresses letter to Somesh Kumar to give consent for exchange of employees

The stalemate over the inter-State transfer of employees between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is heading for a resolution.

The Andhra Government has asked its Telangana counterpart to convey its consent for exchange of employees of AP willing to come to Telangana, with employees of AP allotted or deemed allotted to Telangana who are willing to work in Andhra Pradesh.

AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, in a letter addressed to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar, said that options were asked for from employees who are allotted or deemed allotted to AP who are willing to come to Telangana on a permanent basis. Accordingly, 1,808 employees gave their options to go to Telangana and the Andhra Pradesh Government had decided to give its clearance for these employees.

The development follows the circular issued by the Telangana Government conveying its no objection for taking 1,369 employees who were allotted/deemed allotted to AP but willing to work in Telangana on permanent basis. Exchanging these employees through inter-State transfer, the two States could once and for all settle a long-pending issue concerning them.

Dr. Sharma said that the reorganisation, an unexpected event, had impacted lives and careers of employees affecting their work-life balance and leaving them in a state of dissatisfaction and despondency.

Productivity factor

“Addressing concerns of these employees on humanitarian grounds, as a one time measure, is a desirable remedial action as satisfied employees are likely to be more productive,” he said.

Senior officials said the Telangana Government had already absorbed 698 employees in Class III and Class IV cadre allotted/deemed allotted to AP without any conditions. The TS Government took the initiative in asking the heads of departments to identify employees willing to go to AP through a circular issued in September last and the AP Government had finally reciprocated to the gesture.

“The TS Government had suo motu absorbed the Class III and Class IV staff without any pre-conditions. The employees mentioned in the AP Government’s letter are from higher levels,” an official said, adding that a decision in this direction would be taken soon after obtaining KCR’s consent.