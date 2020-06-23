Inter-State spurious cotton seed racket busted

The Nalgonda police on Tuesday nabbed 23 persons for allegedly producing and selling spurious cotton seed to farmers in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A total of 15 quintal seed worth ₹ 30 lakh was seized from them.
Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath produced the accused before media, and said the suspicions were aroused when four such packets were sold in Munugode police station limits, this led to a deeper investigation and breaking the of the syndicate now.
Based on inputs, the banned BG-III cotton seed and other seed variants were traced to Nandyal in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh. And the trail led to Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, and several mandals in Nalgonda.
“Through a rigorous investigation we zeroed in on persons producing the foundation seed, those developing them, the distribution network and the retailers. Soon the prime accused in the syndicate will be booked under PD Act,” Mr. Ranganath said.
The district police, the SP said, was conducting awareness programmes with agriculture stores across Nalgonda, on spurious seeds, fertiliser and other farm inputs.
Empty packets, weighing machines, cellphones and vehicles were also seized by the police. Search for more persons involved in the racket is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath