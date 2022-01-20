Inter-State robbery gang busted

HYDERABAD

20 January 2022 23:25 IST

The North Zone Task Force said that it busted an inter-State robbery gang and arrested its gang members. A country-made pistol and five live rounds were seized from their possession.

According to police, the accused were identified as Javarilal, 35, Mahendra Prathap Singh, 23, and Vikram, 19, who is Javarilal’s nephew. The trio is from Rajasthan.

Police said that Javarilal was dealing in debt. In order to extricate himself from this situation, he hatched a plan to kidnap people and demand ransom. He zeroed in on one Manoj Salecha Jain, a resident of Bowenpally, who runs a bulk drug business. The accused knew the victim.

The accused spoke to spoke to Mahendra and Vikram and promised to pay them handsomely for their help.

The accused allegedly bought a country-made firearm and five rounds for ₹30,000 from Madhya Pradesh. They also stole a two wheeler, removed its number plate and recced the area.

On January 10, the accused allegedly entered the victim’s house, attempted to kidnap his daughter, but failed. They then fled the spot.They then allegedly called Mr Jain on his phone and demanded ₹1 crore. They threatened to kill his family if he did not pay the ransom.