Inter-State PDS rice smuggling gang busted, 4 held

Hyderabad

08 February 2022 20:21 IST

Jawaharnagar police of Rachakonda Commissionerate on Monday busted an inter-State PDS rice smuggling gang and seized 40 tonnes of rice, a lorry and three mobile phones from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off that some people dumped PDS rice at Block No. 26, room no. 6, 9 and 10, at Vambey Buildings, Kowkoor, Alwal, and were transporting it to other States, the team raided the area and nabbed four persons.

The accused are Syed Irshad (28), a poultry trader from Malkajgiri, Dakuri Sandeep Reddy (33), a painter from Alwal, Sanjay Sajan Samla (24) and Gareja Vasta Bhai (44), both lorry drivers from Zandala, Porbandar in Gujarat.

The accused were deceitfully procuring PDS rice from innocent beneficiaries at ₹10 per kg and transporting the same to neighbouring States to sell it at a higher rate of up to ₹50 per kg, to make a quick buck.