Inter-State house-breaking offenders held

Stolen property from seven cases recovered from the three accused

The Osmania University Police apprehended a notorious three members inter-State burglar gang on Friday and recovered stolen property pertaining to seven cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionarates and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as 34-year-old Arepally Durga Rao of Machilipatnam, and 41-year-old Pulletikurthi Umamaheshwar Rao and 30-year-old Pairdha Kiran Babu of Guntur town.

Police said that prime accused Durga Rao along with his associates Umamaheshwar Rao and Kiran Babu targeted posh colonies for committing house burglaries in the night.

“They stay in lodges and recce the area on foot or in auto rickshaws and target locked houses in the day and during night they enter the premises through main or back doors and commit the offence. Durga Rao carries a backpack with iron rods and enters into the house by breaking the locks, while Umamaheshwar Rao and Kiran Babu keep a watch by standing outside,” police said.

According to police, Durga Rao was earlier involved in more than 100 cases and was arrested by police of AP and Telangana.

In December last, he was arrested by Chinna Chowk police station in Kadapa and was lodged in Kadapa Jail. After release from the prison he again started committing burglaries and a dossier criminal sheet is being maintained at Machilipatnam Rural police station. While Umamaheshwar Rao was involved in more than 300 cases and Kiran Babu in at least 30 cases.