Inter-state hired killers gang busted by Rachakonda police

July 21, 2022

The gang was reportedly offered ₹30 lakh to kill the victim

The Rachakonda police arrested an suspected inter-State hired killer gang along with another person who is a prime accused in a murder case, and seized hunting sickles and knives, a car and a two-wheeler from their possession.

The arrests came after Ambati Swarna Latha approached the police with a complaint stating that Srikanth Reddy, the prime accused, and others had murdered her husband Ambati Raghupathi on July 15 in Dammaiguda.

The police identified the accused as Surakanti Srikanth Reddy (33), E Manjunadh (45), Mohammad Sadiq (24), Ismail (20), Sameer Khan (23), and Kavadi Rajesh (29)

“We found out that it was in 2009 one Janga Reddy was killed, in which Raghupathi was the second accused, but was acquitted in 2012. We went to Janga Reddy’s son Srikanth Reddy’s house and he was absconding. After collecting CCTV footage and gathering technical evidence, we found this was perpetrated by Srikanth Reddy. We also found out that some outsiders are also involved,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said. The accused were arrested on Tuesday night from Srikanth Reddy’s farmland.

