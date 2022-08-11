Telangana

Inter-State ganja peddlers arrested

Syed Mohammed 11078 HYDERABAD August 11, 2022 20:56 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:56 IST

Four inter-State ganja peddlers were arrested and 30 kg of the narcotic was seized from their possession, police said on Thursday.

Hayatnagar police, who are investigating the case, identified the accused as Chelluri Naga Venkata Krishnaveni, 32, a native of Kothakota village in Andhra Pradesh. She allegedly procures and supplies ganja. Adduri Ammulu, 60, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Film Nagar, Gumpi Mahesh, 27, a resident of B J Nagar in Film Nagar, and Nandigama Srianivas, 28, a resident of Basava Taraka Nagar, Film Nagar.

According to the police Ammulu, Mahesh and Srianivas transport ganja from the Agency areas to Hyderabad. Three other accused are absconding.

Police also seized an auto and four mobile phones from their possession.

