Telangana

Inter-State ganja gang arrested

The police of Sangareddy district arrested a three-member gang of ganja smugglers and seized ₹ 2 crore worth of ganja weighing about 1,000 kgs.

According to Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar, on a tip-off the police of Sadashivapet stopped a lorry at Nandikandi Best Tea Point on NH- 65 and seized 500 ganja packets, each weighing about two kgs, worth of ₹ 2 crore. The ganja was being transported from Rajahmundry in East Godavari district to Nanded in Maharashtra.

The accused were identified as Shiak Salim, Aziz Khan and Salim. All of them belong to Maharashtra.

Police have also sized a lorry, three cell phones and ₹ 3,500 cash from the accused.


