Inter-State gang of copper wire thieves arrested

Adilabad Central Crime Station police on Tuesday arrested three notorious members of an inter-State gang of copper wire thieves and recovered 400 kg of stolen property worth ₹1.6 lakh. The alleged offenders, Shankar Jotiram Kinake, 25, Swapnil Vijay Chide, 22, and Prakash Rama Hawaldar, all residents of Wani in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, were arrested at Utnoor Crossroads while moving under suspicious circumstances.

22 cases of theft

Announcing their arrest at a press conference, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier said the three accused were involved in 22 cases of theft of copper wire from power transformers under 13 police stations. He said Shankar was arrested previously by Jainad police in 2017 for similar offences.

While Shankar stole the wire, the other two assisted him, the SP said and appealed to villagers to inform the police whenever they notice strangers moving under suspicious circumstances. He complimented CCI CI M. Raj Kumar for arresting the gang members.