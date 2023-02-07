Inter-State gang arrested in Shamirpet firing and robbery case  

February 07, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Shamirpet police and the Balanagar special operations team arrested a gang hailing from Bharatpur of Rajasthan, that was allegedly involved in the firing and robbery case reported at a liquor shop in Uddamarri village on January 23.

The police said the accused had come to the liquor shop on a motorcycle at around 10 p.m., attacked the cashier and helper, and allegedly robbed the cash bag containing about ₹2.08 lakh from them. The accused had reportedly opened fire before and while fleeing the scene.

The accused in the incident were identified as Mohammed Nasir, Arif Khan, Samoon and Tariph, all hailing from Bharatpur of Rajasthan, and working on a daily basis and as JCB operators on the city outskirts. The accused had been involved in cases in Shamirpet and Thurkapally police limits.