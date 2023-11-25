ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State drug smugglers held in Telangana, 635 kg of ganja seized

November 25, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Sangareddy rural police, along with the Task Force, arrested three men and seized 635 kilograms of dry marijuana during vehicle checking on Saturday. 

Officials said S. Uppalaiah (36) Sanjay Panduranga (30) and Pradeep Kumar (19) were caught transporting the contraband from Odisha to Maharashtra. “They said they were hired by Hanuman Mohit and Sameer Gawande, both residents of Maharashtra, to smuggle the ganja across borders. The three were nabbed during a vehicle check after an SUV and a mini-truck were stopped,” said the officials.

The gang had installed a box in their four-wheeler to conceal the drugs and had thus far smuggled around 2,000 kilograms of the contraband.

