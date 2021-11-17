Inter-State drug-peddling gangs busted, 11 held

They were booked under Section 22(b) of the NDPS Act by Madhapur police.

With the arrest of 11 persons, Cyberabad police claim to have busted three inter-State drug-peddling gangs and recovered 50gm of MDMA, 45kg of Ganja, 11 mobile phones and three cars, apart from ₹22,200 in cash.

In the first case, acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team of Madhapur zone on November 12, apprehend two persons – Mohammed bin Hassan Kolani from Charminar and Kondla Rakesh from Lakdikapul – near Westin Hotel, Madhapur, and found three grams of Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) in their possession.

They were booked under Section 22(b) of the NDPS Act by Madhapur police.

During the investigation, the police learned that three key drug peddlers, who supplied narcotic substances in Hyderabad from Mumbai, were at large.

Commissioner of Police M. Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday said that one Yasin Khan had bought the drug from one Bhai in Mumbai and was smuggled to the city through Rahed Ali to make a quick buck.

On November 16, the SOT apprehended Raheed Ali Nigal Ahmed and Yasin Khan, along with Iftikhar Ahmed, near Hitech City Railway station and recovered 42gm of MDMA from their possession. On interrogation, Raheed Ali told police that he received MDMA from Yasin, who smuggled them into the city after procuring it from one Raju Bhai in Mumbai.

Subsequently, on further investigation, it is revealed that Hassan Kolani was addicted to drugs and he used to frequently visit Mumbai and purchase the narcotic substances from peddler Ifthekar, Mr. Raveendra said.

In February, Ifthekar aka Shyam along with another peddler Salman were arrested by Nampally police in a case registered under NDPS Act l and were released in May.

In another case, the Commissioner said, the sleuths of SOT Balanagar zone on November 16, apprehended one Mareedu Srinivas, resident of Pragathi Nagar, while he was traveling in a car near Unique Lake view apartment near Pragathi Nagar lake, and upon thorough checking, the team found three grams MDMA.

Upon further investigation, they apprehended three more persons – Jude Jeevan, Algoy Bhavani Shankar, and Chilukoti Shivaram, from a star hotel in Madhapur, and seized two grams of MDMA from their possession.

Mr. Raveendra said the accused Srinivas, procured the drug from one Afridi in Vijayawada and Sudhakar, from Bengaluru.

In the third case, the SOT Madhapur busted an organised gang smuggling ganja to Mumbai from Visakhapatnam.

The accused are Patel Noor Mohammed Abdul Salam, Govind Ravindra Bhavishkar, and Transporter Pittala Kupendra.

On receipt of reliable information, the team waylaid and intercepted a car near pillar No.177 at Attapur and found 45kg of ganja.

Further, the Commissioner said they were making sustained efforts to curb the drugs menace and in the last two months, 132 FIRs were registered resulting in the arrest of 257 persons and seizure of 263kg of Ganja, apart from 27 pills and three grams of MDMA powder, 10 Ecstasy - and 12 LYRICA pills. “The PD Act was invoked against eight Drug offenders,” he added.