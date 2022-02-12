Inter-State drug peddler nabbed

Hyderabad

12 February 2022 21:19 IST

75 grams of heroin worth ₹3.5 lakh, two mobiles seized

An inter-State drug peddler and four abusers were apprehended by the newly-formed Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW). They seized 75 grams of heroin worth ₹3.5 lakh and two mobile phones from their possession.

The accused, Suresh Kumar (24), was the supervisor in Shanti Suri Chemicals, Jeedimetla, and a native of Ranaudhar village in Jalore district of Rajasthan. The apprehended abusers are Kailash Purohit (28) from Balanagar, Sunil (24) and Kavara Ram (26), both residents of Nagole, and Prakash (22) from Chengicharla. They are natives of Rajasthan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) and in-charge H-NEW Chakravarthy Gummi said.

He said that Suresh Kumar noticed that several Rajasthanis working in Shanti Suri Chemicals were addicted to heroine aka hamal and hafeem and started procuring the contraband to Hyderabad from his State through one Jayanthilal Manju.

Acting on a tip-off, the H-NEW team apprehended the accused and seized 75 grams of heroin.