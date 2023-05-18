Inter-State drug peddler from Goa nabbed

May 18, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

HYDERABAD

The Choutuppal police nabbed an inte-State drug peddler who used to run the business in Goa and seized MDMA and cocaine worth ₹7.92 lakh from him.

The accused, Sayan Lahiri, 27, a resident of Mapusa area in Bardez, Goa, was procuring the contraband from Edmund Dilip Spencer Pereira, another Goan, who is presently absconding.

Officials seized 40 pink and 60 blue coloured ecstasy pills worth ₹5 lakh, along with MDMA worth ₹1.80 lakh, and 3.9 grams of cocaine, from his possession.

“Sayan Lahiri, was running the contraband business for about three years in Goa by procuring the drugs from Edmund Dilip, the main smuggler. However, as the drug business was dry for the few months, he hatched a plan to sell the contraband in Hyderabad for higher price. On credible information, we nabbed him from Choutuppal area and seized the drugs from his possession,” said the police, adding that efforts are on to trace the absconding accused in the case.