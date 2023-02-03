ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State cricket betting racket busted, three arrested 

February 03, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and Shahinayathgunj police on Friday arrested a gang allegedly conducting online cricket betting. Three of the total seven accused persons were arrested and ₹12.05 lakh cash was seized in the operation.

According to the police, main accused and bookie Vikas Agarwal of Barkathpura took to online betting to earn easy money and overcome financial debts. With Mahendra Patel and Rajendra Patel, punters from Goshamahal, they organised betting events using web applications. They hired a betting line from a person in Mumbai, and conducted betting events on February 1 for the T20 match between India and New Zealand, police said.

Punters from Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Gujarat — Kanak, Ashwin Patel, Sagar, Anil, Chetan, Karthik and Prinsu — are yet to be arrested.

CONNECT WITH US