Inter-State bus services resume

HYDERABAD

20 June 2021 21:46 IST

Many other services likely to begin on Monday

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will run inter-State bus services to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra conforming to relaxation of lockdown hours in the respective States.

The buses will be operated between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Andhra Pradesh in tune with the relaxation hours in that State.

Except Bengaluru, the services will be operated between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Karnataka. As the State has imposed curfew on the weekends, the buses will not be operated from 7 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, unlock will unfold in all public places and services from Monday following the State government’s decision to lift lockdown from Sunday. The metro rail will operate services from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Most of the bars reopened on Sunday but parks, gymnasiums and sports venues will most likely be kept open from Monday, it was reported. Tourist places like Charminar and Salarjung Museum opened for visitors on Sunday following COVID-19 protocols.

It was also said no decision was taken by managements on reopening of cinema halls.