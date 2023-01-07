Inter-State burglars nabbed, 690 grams of gold ornaments seized 

January 07, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST

HYDERABAD

The Malakpet police and the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) arrested two habitual house burglars who committed offences in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and recovered from them gold ornaments weighing about 690 grams, and two motorcycles, all worth about ₹50 lakh.

Accused Manukonda Anil Kumar and Gopi, police said, were involved in thefts in Subedari (Warangal), Dwaraka (Visakhapatnam), Narsipatnam and Malakpet police limits.

Police said Mr. Anil Kumar is habitual property offender and was involved in as many as 30 house burglaries since 2010. He would commit offences and leave for Goa, Bengaluru and other cities to escape police surveillance.

According to the police, the accused persons target posh colonies as they are not thickly populated. They used to hand over the loot to another person, P. Karthik, a driver from Boduppal, for its disposal.