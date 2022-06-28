Telangana Inter results announced; Girls outshine boys

Out of the 4,42,895 students who appeared for second year exams in general and vocational streams, 2,97,458 emerged successful

Telangana Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials relenting the intermediate 1st and 2nd year results in the premises of Intermediate Education in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Out of the 4,42,895 students who appeared for second year exams in general and vocational streams, 2,97,458 emerged successful

The Intermediate examinations results of this year were declared in Telangana today by the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and 67.16%of students cleared the second year exams.

Girls’ pass percentage was far ahead with 75.28 compared to boys’ percentage of 59.21%. The pass percentage of first year students stood at 63.32% including the general and vocational courses. The results have been hosted on https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in.

The intermediate exams could not be held last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the 4,42,895 students who appeared for second year exams in general and vocational streams, 2,97,458 emerged successful. In the first year 2,94,378 students passed in general and vocational streams out of 4,64,892 took the exam.

The Minister said that in both first and second year, pass percentage among girls was higher compared to boys. In the first year, 72.33% of girls passed against 54.25% of boys. In the second year, pass percentage for girls stood at 75.28% while for boys it was 59.21%.

Medchal Malkajgiri stood at the top in terms of passes registering 76% and 78% in the first and second year respectively. The exams were conducted from May 6 to May 24. The practical exams were conducted from March 23 to April 8.

For any complaints candidates can contact Help Desk through mail, ‘helpdesk-ie-telangana.gov.in’ or can call on 040-24601010 and 040-24655027.

Advanced Supplementary from August 1

The advanced supplementary exams will be held from August 1 to August 10 in two sessions while practical examinations will be held from July 26 to July 30.

TSBIE has taken the services of nine clinical psychologists to help students to overcome any problem related to stress, strain, tension, anxiety, nervousness, etc. Students can contact them from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Students can contact on Dr Anitha (949129159), Dr. Mazher Ali (9491265299), Dr. Rajini (9491273876), P. Jawaharlal Nehru (9491307681), S Sreelath (9491321197), Sailaja Pisapati (9491338909), Anupama Guttimdevi (9491265503), Syed Altaf Hussain (9491279203) and Saroja (9491296096).