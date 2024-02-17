Inter NIT athletics and kho-kho tournament commences at NITW 

February 17, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

HANAMKONDA

Joseph G Abraham, an Arjuna awardee, stressed the significance of sports in maintaining good health, urging every student to dedicate time for physical activities. He also highlighted the Indian government’s FIT India movement aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, extending his best wishes to all participants.

He was addressing the students at the inaugural ceremony of the Inter NIT Athletics and Kho-Kho Tournaments held here on Friday. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, expressed his delight at the participation of 800 students representing 20 NITs in this prestigious tournament. R. Dayanidhi, the Head of the Department of Physical Education, D. Srinivasacharya, the Dean of Student Welfare, and Dhanesh, Sports Officer from NIT Calicut, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.