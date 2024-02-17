ADVERTISEMENT

Inter NIT athletics and kho-kho tournament commences at NITW 

February 17, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Arjuna awardee Joseph Abraham being felicitated by NITW Director Bidyadhar Subudhi on Friday.

HANAMKONDA

Joseph G Abraham, an Arjuna awardee, stressed the significance of sports in maintaining good health, urging every student to dedicate time for physical activities. He also highlighted the Indian government’s FIT India movement aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, extending his best wishes to all participants.

He was addressing the students at the inaugural ceremony of the Inter NIT Athletics and Kho-Kho Tournaments held here on Friday. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, expressed his delight at the participation of 800 students representing 20 NITs in this prestigious tournament. R. Dayanidhi, the Head of the Department of Physical Education,  D. Srinivasacharya, the Dean of Student Welfare, and Dhanesh, Sports Officer from NIT Calicut, were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US