Inter NIT athletics and kho-kho tournament commences at NITW 

February 17, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjuna awardee Joseph Abraham being felicitated by NITW Director Bidyadhar Subudhi on Friday.

HANAMKONDA

Joseph G Abraham, an Arjuna awardee, stressed the significance of sports in maintaining good health, urging every student to dedicate time for physical activities. He also highlighted the Indian government’s FIT India movement aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, extending his best wishes to all participants.

He was addressing the students at the inaugural ceremony of the Inter NIT Athletics and Kho-Kho Tournaments held here on Friday. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, expressed his delight at the participation of 800 students representing 20 NITs in this prestigious tournament. R. Dayanidhi, the Head of the Department of Physical Education,  D. Srinivasacharya, the Dean of Student Welfare, and Dhanesh, Sports Officer from NIT Calicut, were present.

