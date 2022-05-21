Inter girl student dies under suspicious circumstances

An intermediate student died under suspicious circumstances at Ooracheruvu in Konapur village of Ramayamapet mandal in Medak district. The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening and came to light on Saturday morning. Family member alleged foul play in the death.

According to sources, Sravani, 17, of Bhagirathipally village in Bikkanur mandal of Kamareddy district, went missing on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, parents lodged a complaint with the police of Bikkanur. Sravani’s father Mallesham expressed doubts over the death and reportedly named two persons in the case.

Ramayampet police sent the body for postmortem, registered a case, and are investigating.