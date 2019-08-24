‘Inter-generational poverty in Muslims increasing’

Development economist Amirullah Khan on Saturday said that while inter-generational poverty among SCs and STs is decreasing, the trend observed in the Muslim community is the opposite.

Mr. Khan was speaking at an event to hand over scholarships of the Foundation for Economic and Educational Development and Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust which, in collaboration with ICNA Relief, Canada extended financial assistance to 400 orphans. Last year, the HZCT provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹ 4.52 crore to over 12,000 orphans.

Mr. Khan pegged this trend to a lack of access to education. While the most effective method of reducing chronic poverty is by providing land to the poor in rural areas and housing in urban areas, this is an expensive intervention. “Because these are difficult and expensive interventions, the most cost effective measure is to provide quality education. That is what FEED does,” he explained.