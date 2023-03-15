Inter exams get off to smooth start in Telangana

March 15, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Intermediate public examinations (IPE-2023) got off to a smooth start in Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

Of the total 16,680 students registered, 16,163 appeared for the first year second language paper-I exam at 51 centres in the district on the first day. A total of 517 students were absent, according to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) officials.

In Peddapalli district, 94.90% of the total 6,051 students appeared for the first year exam at 25 centres in the district. As many as 5,743 students took the exam, while 308 students remained absent. No malpractice case was reported from any of the exam centres, TSBIE sources said.

The Intermediate first year exam went off smoothly in Jagtial. Of the total 7,981 students, 7,615 students appeared for the exam at 29 centres in the district.

In Khammam district, an Intermediate first year student from Kondapuram village in Khammam rural mandal missed the exam as he reportedly reached the exam centre around 20 minutes late. Sources said he had trouble finding the exact location of the centre and managed to reach the allotted centre using Google Maps, but was late.

The exams began on a smooth note elsewhere in north Telangana amid elaborate arrangements at the exam centres.