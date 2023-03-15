ADVERTISEMENT

Inter exams get off to smooth start in Telangana

March 15, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Students at an exam centre at Habsiguda in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Intermediate public examinations (IPE-2023) got off to a smooth start in Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

Of the total 16,680 students registered, 16,163 appeared for the first year second language paper-I exam at 51 centres in the district on the first day. A total of 517 students were absent, according to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) officials.

In Peddapalli district, 94.90% of the total 6,051 students appeared for the first year exam at 25 centres in the district. As many as 5,743 students took the exam, while 308 students remained absent. No malpractice case was reported from any of the exam centres, TSBIE sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Intermediate first year exam went off smoothly in Jagtial. Of the total 7,981 students, 7,615 students appeared for the exam at 29 centres in the district.

Students arriving at the exam centre. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

In Khammam district, an Intermediate first year student from Kondapuram village in Khammam rural mandal missed the exam as he reportedly reached the exam centre around 20 minutes late. Sources said he had trouble finding the exact location of the centre and managed to reach the allotted centre using Google Maps, but was late.

The exams began on a smooth note elsewhere in north Telangana amid elaborate arrangements at the exam centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US