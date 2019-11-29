Telangana

Inter exams from March 4

more-in

Intermediate examinations in Telangana will be held from March 4 to 23, according to a statement.

The first year exams will start from March 4 and the second year exams fro March 5. Practical exams are likely to be held from February 1 to 20. The same dates will be applicable for the vocational courses examinations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 10:30:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/inter-exams-from-march-4/article30118583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY