Inter exam fee date extended to July 8

The last date for payment of fee for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations has been extended to July 8.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) said that principals of junior colleges were permitted to remit the exam fee amount using the internet banking facility and payment gateway available on the TS BIE’s website or online transfer to TS BIE’s account on or before July 8. The decision was taken following requests from students and parents.