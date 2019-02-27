Intensive raids in Kawal from March 1

Starting from March 1, inter departmental teams constituted under the central command of the Telangana Forest Department will start raids on the villages in the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

The teams will scour for and take action against the illegal power transmission lines, and confiscate the equipment used for wildlife poaching, Field Director C.P.Vinod Kumar informed.

Separate teams have been constituted for each mandal with members drawn from Police, Forest, Excise and Energy departments, and raids will be conducted every day. Each team will have station house officer of the police station concerned, range/section officer from the Forest department, Excise station officer and assistant engineer, TSTransco.

“We had been conducting such inspections even before, and so far 82 raids have been done for the last one-and-a-half months. Now, we will intensify them further, and conduct daily raids for about two months,” he said.

Illegal power connections and transmission lines, traps used to poach wildlife, and live wire fences used by farmers to protect their crops will be targeted during inspections. Wherever they are found, they will be removed, and necessary action will be taken, he said. Forest Department customarily denies permission for fresh power lines inside the tiger sanctuaries, but lines laid before declaration of Kawal Tiger Reserve continue to exist there. The High Court, responding to a public interest litigation, directed the TSTransco to insulate all the power lines inside the reserve so that power cannot be tapped illegally for poaching. The Transmission Corporation has since been on the job of collecting details about the length of the power lines inside the sanctuary.

The PIL was filed following two tiger deaths in a row reported from Kawal in January, both killed using live electric wires.