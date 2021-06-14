Intensity of 3rd wave of viral diseases often less: DME

HYDERABAD

14 June 2021 21:08 IST

Herd immunity cited as reason for less severity

Intensity of third wave of viral diseases are less since many people achieve immunity and take vaccines if available, said Telangana’s Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy. Citing experience with other diseases, he said cases and severity of diseases would be less due to the two factors.

The senior official also said that the second wave is usually severe than the first wave as herd immunity is not achieved.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Dr Reddy and Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao spoke about the preparations for the third wave, number of people the State government aims to vaccinate by June-end, importance of maintaining precautions against COVID to avoid third wave, and other topics.

The DME said the second wave of COVID got contained in three months, and estimated that it will come under further control within a week. Signs of the second wave were observed in the State from second week of March, hit its peak in April fourth week to May first week. The cases started to decline thereafter.

Speaking about the third wave, the senior official said people can avert it by taking precautions against the infectious disease, and that it is not in the hands of the government or the Health department. He said more than the possibility of the third wave, preparations to manage it is the priority before the State government.

“In 15 days, 100% of beds will have oxygen supply. Works related to oxygen generators are in advance stage,” Dr Reddy said.

Since the possibility of more cases among children is widely discussed, the officials have placed orders for medicines, equipment such as ventilators, since procuring it when the demand is high will be difficult. It was estimated that the State government will be in full preparedness in another 15 days.

Dr Srinivasa said that lockdown will be lifted some day and urged people to take precautions even after the restrictions are lifted. Youngsters who step out of home were requested to take precautions so that they will not contract and spread the virus among family members.