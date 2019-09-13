Intellectuals asked to join Congress to question TRS rule

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has called upon the intellectuals to join the Congress to save Telangana from an ‘undemocratic’ rule and any delay in questioning this government would be harmful for the State.

Addressing the party workers who joined along with former police officer from Karimnagar, Bhoomaiah, at Gandhi Bhavan, he said political system has been “destroyed” by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.

The economy is down and as former prime minister Manmohan Singh said people would lose jobs, leave alone this government providing more employment to youngsters. A committee would be set up by the TPCC to discuss the economy and explain to the people as to how this was mishandled by the State and Central governments.

He said the national flag would be hoisted at all the district headquarters of the party to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17. The PCC executive committee meeting on the same day would discuss the present political situation in the State and the action plan to raise voice against the government’s misdeeds.

Mr. Reddy also took a dig at the Chief Minister asking why the Rythu Bandhu scheme was not being implemented and why was the government hiding from implementing the loan waiver scheme for the farmers.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said Congress was the only alternative to the TRS and had bright future in the State. He welcomed the supporters of Mr. Bhoomaiah and said the government was harassing the party activists but they would bravely face it.