Intellectually disabled youngster raped by brother-in-law

09 February 2022 19:04 IST

Accused is absconding

An intellectually disabled youngster was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at Shamshabad, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the offence took place when the 20-year-old woman was sleeping alone in their house, while her mother and sister, both daily wagers, had gone to work. However, it came to light only on Tuesday when the woman was taken to hospital after she fell ill.

“Later, the victim narrated the incident to her mother, following which she lodged a complaint and a rape case was registered,” police said.The accused is absconding.

