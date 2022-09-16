Integration Day rallies taken out across Telangana

School students and GHMC workers participate in the Tiranga Rally organised by Telangana government on the eve of ‘Telangana integration day’ celebrations in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The diamond jubilee celebrations of the merger of Hyderabad State with Indian Union, being organised by the State government, commenced with processions and bike rallies in all the 119 Assembly Constituencies in the State on Friday.

In Hyderabad, Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali and T. Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi, Khairatabad MLA D. Nagender, District Collector Amoy Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and other participated in a ‘samaikyata’ rally taken out from NTR Marg Imax to People’s Plaza.

GHMC corporators, officials, students and general public also participated in the rally. Speaking at the culmination of the rally Mr. Srinivas Yadav said Telangana became independent on September 17, 1948 and that was the reason why the day was being celebrated as the national integration day. He cautioned people against forces trying to disturb communal harmony and peace even after the peaceful conduct of the cultural event of Ganesh idol installation and immersion.

Mr. Mahamood Ali said unlike the other areas of the country, the erstwhile Hyderabad State which also included the present parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra became independent with large number of people who fought for it laying down their lives. The last Nizam had merged the Hyderabad State with Indian Union in spite of a section led by Qasim Rizvi opposing it by sending Rizvi to jail.

The Chief Secretary said the national integration day celebrations were organised so that people including the new generations develop awareness on the importance of September 17.

At Mahabubnagar, a rally led by Minister V. Srinivas Goud and participated by officials and elected representatives was taken out from the ZP Ground to Junior College Grounds covering Bus Stand, Ashok Talkies Chowrastha, Clock Tower and Telangana Chowrashta. At Karimnagar, Minister G. Kamalakar led the rally from Martyrs Memorial.

Minister V. Prashanth Reddy participated in the procession at Balkonda in Nizamabad district and at Khammam Minister P. Ajay Kumar flagged off the procession at ZP Centre. Along with the District Collector, officials, elected representatives and general public the procession went on till SR&BGNR College covering Collectorate, TTDC, Yellandu Circle and Patel Stadium.

Sangareddy district Collector Sharath, Telangana Handloom Development Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhaker , ZP Chairperson Manjuresee, Superintendent of Police Ramamna Kumar, students and others participated in Telangana Vajrothsavalu at Sangareddy on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

At Siddipet, Minister T. Harish Rao participated in the procession. Speaking later, he said Telangana was ruled by the Nizams till it was merged with the Indian Union in 1948. At Banswada, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy flagged off the national integration day rally. He said the Hyderabad State comprising the present areas of Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka were merged with the Indian Union with the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel taking the lead.

Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy, ministers E. Dayakar Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, K.T. Rama Rao, Satyavathi Rathod K. Eshwar, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy and C. Malla Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar, TRS legislators led the rallies in their respective constituencies.