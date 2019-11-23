Integrated textile park in Telangana’s Ibrahimpatnam gets first occupant

The first unit at the Whitegold Spintex Integrated Textile Park at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district was inaugurated on Saturday.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the unit set up by Divya Textiles of Surat, Gujarat, in the presence of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Industrial Investment Corporation (TSIIC) E. V. Narasimha Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ranjan appreciated the efforts of Whitegold management in bringing textile investments into the State. A release on the inauguration said he assured full support to the investors regarding approval of incentives and also urged prospective units to submit proposals for customised incentives.

More than 60 textile entrepreneurs from Surat attended the event. Several investors appreciated the efforts of government and Whitegold Park management, the release said. The Whitegold Spintex Integrated Textile Park is being set up over 130 acres at Ibrahimpatnam and will provide developed plots to weaving, knitting and garment units.

Earlier in the day, the group of prospective investors were briefed about the investment opportunities in Telangana by Mr. Reddy and officials of the Department of Textiles and IL&FS Clusters that is advising the State government on textile policy implementation.

Divya Textiles has set up 24 rapier looms with electronic jacquard and can produce 1,200 sarees per day, the release said.