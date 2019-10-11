Insurance cover for PR staff

The State government has resolved to introduce insurance scheme for the Panchayat Raj department employees shortly.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the government has decided to provide coverage for the PR staff so that families of the employees who die in harness receive immediate assistance.

The scheme would be named after S. K. Dey, who was instrumental in reforms for strengthening the PR institutions, and the families of the employees would be paid ₹2 lakh in case of death of the employee.

The Chief Minister said the scheme had been contemplated on the lines of Rythu Bhima, the farmers' insurance scheme. The Chief Minister announced the initiative during the collectors' conference on Thursday.

Thrice-a-year

He said inspired by the success of the Palle Pragati, the 30-day action plan for strengthening the infrastructure at the village level, the government had decided to conduct the programme three times every year in January, June and September with a duration of 10 days each. Officials concerned had been asked to prepare guidelines in this regard.