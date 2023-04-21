ADVERTISEMENT

Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies inaugurated at OU

April 21, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies was inaugurated on the campus of Osmania University in the presence of officers from the College of Air Warfare, senior faculty members of the university and scholars.

In his inaugural address, Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar requested OU vice chancellor D. Ravinder to start an institution to study the developments in Asia-Pacific region to address the issue of poverty as Indo-Pacific studies has enormous opportunities for research with solutions to regional problems.

Surabhi Vani Devi, MLC, recalled how her late father and former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao envisioned a new role for India through diplomacy in the form of the Look East Policy. His efforts put India on a new track in the form of partnerships with Indo -Pacific littoral states, she said.

Ambassador C. Rajasekhar, representing the Ministry of External Affairs, said Indo-Pacific was a dynamic region. He emphasised how Asia-Pacific transformed into Indo-Pacific with the rise of Southeast and East Asian countries along with China and India. The institute has the potential to take up research and can put OU on the global map through its work.

Vice chancellor D. Ravinder, registrar P. Laxminarayana and director of the institute J.L.N. Rao also spoke.

